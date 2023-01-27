Osun tribunal decision ‘black market’ judgment – CUPP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Union Political Party Coalition (CUPP) has described the Osun State Election Petitions Court ruling as a black market takeover by former Gov. Adegboyega Oyetra against Gov. Ademora Adeleke. A court on Friday annulled the results of the July 16 Osun gubernatorial election in its 2-1 ruling, confirming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Adeleke as Osun governor, Naija reports. Thus, the court’s ruling declared Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the true electoral winner. This development has sparked controversy and reactions from affected stakeholders.

In a statement released shortly after the court’s ruling by the country’s spokesman, Mark Adebayo, CUPP said it was confident Adeleke would eventually regain his victory in the High Court. He emphasized that the people of Osun have deliberately empowered PDP candidates, and nothing will steal that from them.

Here is the explanation: “We are not concerned because justice will be served in this case. “Fuel shortages are growing across the country, forcing motorists to turn to the black market to buy fuel. As it is getting worse, we regard this judgment as one bought on the black market, and we are confident that it will eventually be overturned by a higher court. “This is a temporary attempt to deprive the people of Osun of sovereignty, and the judicial process will enforce real justice through redress mechanisms to rectify this extraordinary injustice in the name of justice.” “That it was a split decision says a lot about his lack of achievement.” “The powers that the people of Osun have deliberately given to Governor Adeleke will remain intact, and any attempt to steal them will fail miserably.”

