Osun: Tribunal Chairman mocked Adeleke’s dancing while delivering the judgement – PDP

According to reports, the Osun State governorship election tribunal disparaged Governor Ademola Adeleke for his dancing abilities.

“Terste Kume, the chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal, made fun of Governor Adeleke for dancing to Kiss Daniel’s ‘Buga’ song the day he was declared the election’s victor last year,” said the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, during a press conference on Saturday. He was referring to the tribunal’s ruling on Friday.

Two of the tribunal’s three members who rendered judgment, according to the press conference, had found that the petitioner had established that there was overvoting in a few of the polling places.

As a result, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was instructed by the tribunal’s majority verdict to remove Adeleke’s certificate of return and issue a new one to Oyetola as the state’s legitimately elected governor.

“After he was declared the victor of the governorship race in July 2022, the judge claimed Adeleke was dancing to Kiss Daniel’s song ‘Buga,’ arguing that the poll had not been conducted in accordance with the electoral act,” Dr. Akindele explained.

““After removing the illegal votes, Mr. Oyetola received 314,931 votes, while Mr. Adeleke received 290,666. The declaration and return are hereby declared invalid,” said the tribunal’s chairman, according to Dr. Akindele.

The party leadership claimed that the judge had abandoned legal arguments and submissions in favor of using the tril as the basis for his ruling.

