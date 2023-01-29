NEWS

Osun: Tribunal chairman mocked Adeleke’s dancing while delivering judgement – PDP alleges

It seems the Osun State gubernatorial election tribunal has made fun of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s dancing abilities.

 

Terste Kume, chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal, made fun of Governor Adeleke’s dancing to Kiss Daniel’s “Buga” song on the day he was proclaimed victor of the election last year. This was done during Kume’s verdict on Friday.

 

Two of the three judges on the tribunal’s panel found that the petitioner had presented sufficient evidence to establish that there had been overvoting in several polling places.

 

The tribunal’s majority decision said that INEC should nullify Adeleke’s certificate of return and give a new one to Oyetola, making him the lawful governor of the state.

 

The court said that Adeleke was seen to be jiving to Kiss Daniel’s “Buga” song after he was proclaimed the victor of the gubernatorial race in July 2022, despite the fact that the poll had not been conducted in accordance with the electoral legislation.

 

Mr. Oyetola’s final count was 314 931 after illegal votes were eliminated, while Mr. Adeleke received 290 666. The chairman had determined that the declaration and return were null and invalid.

The State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, addressed the media on Saturday in Osogbo, saying that the judge had discarded legal reasons and submissions in favor of focusing on the inconsequential as the basis for his judgment.

