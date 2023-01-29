This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun: Tribunal Chairman Mocked Adeleke’s Dancing Skills While Delivering Judgement – PDP Alleges

The Osun State governorship election tribunal appeared to have criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke’s dance abilities.

Terste Kume, the chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal, made fun of Governor Adeleke’s dancing to Kiss Daniel’s “Buga” song on the day he was declared the winner of the election last year. Two of the three members of the tribunal’s panel determined that the petitioner was able to demonstrate that there was actually over-voting in several polling locations.

Therefore, the majority judgement of the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to revoke Adeleke’s certificate of return and issue a new one to Oyetola as the lawfully elected governor of the state. The judge stated that Adeleke was dancing to Kiss Daniel’s “Buga” song after he was declared the winner of the July 2022 governorship election, maintaining that the election was not conducted in accordance with the electoral act.

“After deducting illegal votes, Mr. Oyetola’s total rises to 314,931 while Mr. Adeleke’s total is 290,658. The chairman had ruled that the declaration and return were null and void. Saturday in Osogbo, while speaking to reporters, the party leadership led by the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, stated that the judge abandoned legal arguments and submissions in order to focus on the trivial as the basis for his ruling.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Osun #Tribunal #Chairman #Mocked #Adelekes #Dancing #Skills #Delivering #Judgement #PDP #AllegesOsun: Tribunal Chairman Mocked Adeleke’s Dancing Skills While Delivering Judgement – PDP Alleges Publish on 2023-01-29 11:00:18