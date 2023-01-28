Osun Tribunal: Atiku Reacts As Tribunal Sacks Adeleke, Declares Oyetola Governor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has rejected the judgement of the tribunal that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, based on a report released yesterday by DAILY POST.

Former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

More so, speaking yesterday in a statement, reacting to the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday, Atiku Abubakar urged people of Osun State to continue to have faith in Governor Adeleke. Atiku further said that he is sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, Governor Adeleke will surely emerge victorious, based on the report.

Recalled that Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Friday upturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16, 2022 governorship election, declaring Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Similarly, Atiku “called on Osun State people to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office on the popular ballot, as he said that the light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim”, adding that “he stand in solidarity with the good people of the State”, according to the report.

Debvic (

)