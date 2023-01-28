Osun Tribunal: Atiku Consoles Ademola Adeleke After Suffering Defeat to Oyetola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has commented on the defeat governor Ademola Adeleke suffered at the hands of his governorship counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola

You must have read that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Tertse Kume, nullified the outcome of the July 16th Osun polls as they revealed that the already sworn-in governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, polled fewer votes compared to Adegboyega Oyetola, and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from him and crown the former governor as the legitimate governor.

Reacting to the news, Atiku commiserated with Adeleke and the good people of Osun State, explaining that it was only a phase in the struggle for the freedom of the state.

Atiku tweeted, “On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

He added, “What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State, and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.” “I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office on the popular ballot.”

