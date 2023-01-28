Osun Tribunal: Adeleke told his people to be calm; unlike some senior people calling for resolution- Professor Yusuf Usman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Yusuf Usman, former executive secretary, the national health insurance scheme, said that the Osun state governor told his people to be calm after the court ruling against him yesterday and not like some senior people calling for revolution.

Professor Usman made the statement on Arise , when he was asked to react to what happened in Osun yesterday about the court ruling in favour of Oyetola as the winner of the 16th June governorship poll and not Ademola Adeleke.

Professor Yusuf said that he is sure that the appeal court will revert the ruling in favour of Adeleke, on the basis that he won the correct way. He added that he was surprised to hear that it was only 3 judges that preside over that kind of case.

“It will go through the process and let allow the court to do its job”

He added that he saw a beautiful piece on the official Twitter handle of Adeleke asking his people to be calm which he called ‘leadership.’

He was interrupted that is he expecting Adeleke to ask the people to go out there and make stunts?

He responded, “No, there are people saying revolution, revolution and they are senior people contesting for the presidency, talking crap on the stage. What Adeleke did is leadership, telling people to be calm”

