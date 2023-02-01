Osun tribunal: Adeleke didn’t forge certificate, says aide

The spokesperson for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, has stated that his principal did not falsify any certificates.

Rasheed claimed in a statement acquired in Osogbo on Tuesday that the clarification was required as a result of a claim of forgery made against Adeleke in a portion of the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal’s ruling.

He asserted that Adeleke did not fabricate his testimony or any other certificate and stated that the public should be aware of this. He described the claim as an effort to harm the governor’s reputation.

According to the statement, we aim to clarify a very serious aspect of the Kangaroo judgment on the Osun Governorship election. Ademola Adeleke, the governor, did not falsify any documents. The problem with forging stems from a mistake on a school recommendation that reads “Osun State” rather than “Oyo State.” When Governor Adeleke completed his high school education in 1981, Osun State was a part of Oyo State. The issuing school claimed in court testimony that it was their mistake and had nothing to do with Governor Adeleke in 2018. Governor Adeleke was cleared of any forgery by the Court of Appeal, which determined that there was no forging.

“The general public should be aware that this testimonial and any other certificates were not faked by Governor Adeleke.” This was an effort to harm Governor Adeleke’s reputation. When the Court of Appeal found that Governor Adeleke was not guilty of any forgery, the tribunal chairman should explain how he arrived at his conclusion.

