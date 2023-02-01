NEWS

Osun Tribunal: ‘ Adeleke did not forge his certificates ‘, Aide reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 60 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun Tribunal: ‘ Adeleke did not forge his certificates ‘, Aide reveals

The spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mr. Olawale Rasheed has revealed that his boss did not present forged certificates during his contest for the Osun State Governorship election.

Photo File: Adeleke

He recently made this known through a statement while reacting to comments made by the Osun State Tribunal that Adeleke was guilty of forgery.

The statement partly reads: ” We seek to clarify a very threatening component of the Kangaroo judgement on Osun Governorship election. Governor Adeleke did not forge any certificate or testimonial, the issue of forgery has to do with an error on school testimonial which bears Osun instead of Oyo State. The issuing school testified before the Court of Appeal in 2018 that it was their error, which has nothing to do with Adeleke”.

Recall that the Tribunal sacked Adeleke, claiming that his opponent, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was the winner of the election held on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

Content created and supplied by: Banjo111 (via 50minds
News )

#Osun #Tribunal #Adeleke #forge #certificates #Aide #revealsOsun Tribunal: ‘ Adeleke did not forge his certificates ‘, Aide reveals Publish on 2023-02-01 05:54:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 60 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Photos As Peter Obi Campaign In Cham, Kaltung In Southern Gombe

26 mins ago

Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To Tinubu’s Abusive Statement Against Governor Udom.

27 mins ago

Mr Stingy Refuses To Use State’s Money To Help It’s People, Don’t Make Him Your President – Tinubu warns supporters against Peter Obi

32 mins ago

2023: Tinubu Campaign in Anambra State, Criticizes Atiku ( Video)

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button