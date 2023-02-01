Osun Tribunal: ‘ Adeleke did not forge his certificates ‘, Aide reveals

The spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mr. Olawale Rasheed has revealed that his boss did not present forged certificates during his contest for the Osun State Governorship election.

He recently made this known through a statement while reacting to comments made by the Osun State Tribunal that Adeleke was guilty of forgery.

The statement partly reads: ” We seek to clarify a very threatening component of the Kangaroo judgement on Osun Governorship election. Governor Adeleke did not forge any certificate or testimonial, the issue of forgery has to do with an error on school testimonial which bears Osun instead of Oyo State. The issuing school testified before the Court of Appeal in 2018 that it was their error, which has nothing to do with Adeleke”.

Recall that the Tribunal sacked Adeleke, claiming that his opponent, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was the winner of the election held on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

