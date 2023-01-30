Osun: There Is Nothing Wrong With Electoral Tribunal Judge Singing In The Court – Mathias Emeribe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the sack of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State by an Electoral Tribunal, some analysts has criticized one of the three Electoral Tribunal judges that delivered the judgement for singing an afro-beat song during the court case.

However, a lawyer whose name is Mathias Emeribe, has stated that there is nothing wrong with the Electoral Tribunal judge deciding to sing during the court case.

Mathias Emeribe maintained that whether a judge sings or not, the most important thing is that his judgement stays within the reality on ground. Mathias Emeribe went on to say that all that matters is for the judge to ensure that he passes on the message.

It is unclear how the song the judge sang during the court case goes in line with the substance of the case, however, some analysts described the decision of the judge to sing and dance during the court case as unwarranted.

