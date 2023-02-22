Osun State Non-indigenes support Tinubu says he will restore lost Glory to Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun State non-indigenes have vowed to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, on Saturday.

Members of the Hausa, Fulani, Ndigbo, Ebira, and Myetti Allah communities made the declaration that Tinubu will fight to bring back the nation’s lost glory.

When the Civic Engagements Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) conducted a door-to-door campaign in Osun, they made the commitment.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, the Seriki Fulani of the State, spoke for the Fulani tribe when he claimed that they were prepared to repay the kindness that Tinubu had offered to their ancestor, President Mohammadu Buhari, since “one good turn, deserves another.” According to Alhaji Lawal Gomina, We The Seriki Hausa in the State, Tinubu is the person Nigeria needs right now because of his courage and admirable character to bring about the desired change for the people.

“Our leaders in the North have told us to turn out in large numbers on Saturday to vote for Tinubu,” Gomina stated.

Tinubu was praised by Pastor John Dike, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the state as a bridge builder whose ability to take Nigeria to the promised land is undeniable.

According to the results, Tinubu clearly has an advantage over the other candidates in the race, thus according to Dike, “we will do all necessary to ensure that he emerges triumphant in the approaching election in the state.”

The head of the Ebira Community, Alhaji Ebere Lawal, asserted that Tinubu is the only person capable of reversing the current course of events in the nation.

Lawal claimed that Tinubu, as governor of Lagos State, used tactics to increase the effectiveness of public money management and service delivery, and that electing him would cause the nation to undergo genuine change.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osun, noted from what different groups in the state had said that Nigerians would vote Tinubu in the election on Saturday because of his intellectual capacity to turn things around in the country in a positive way.

