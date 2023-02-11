NEWS

Osun State government plans Valentine Day Celebration, names governor as Father of Love

The Osun State government is planning a very big event for this year’s Valentine Day Celebration on February 14, with various activities lined up for the celebration at the Government Secretariat, Abere.

In fact, the state government has named the Governor of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the ‘Father of Love” during the ceremony which is expected to begin from 10:00 a.m. on the Valentine Day.

(Caption): Governor Adeleke of Osun State.

According to a circular issued from the Head of Service of the state, a copy of which was sent to my mailbox on Friday afternoon and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, among others, indicated that the event is for the entire public servants in the state.

According to the circular, the Valentine Day programme will feature table tennis, draught (written as draft), Ayo olopon, Ludo, fashion parade (written as dressing parade), dancing competition, among others, and will hold at the White House Car Park at the secretariat at Abere.

Below is the screenshot of the copy of the circular signed by K.N. Akintola on behalf of the Head of Service of the state:

