Osun REC Reacts To Tribunal Judgement Accuses Politicians, INEC Staff of Bypassing BVAS

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State, has alleged that some politicians might have connived with some staff of the electoral commission during the last governorship election in the state, to bypass the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Recall that the tribunal sacked Ademola Adeleke for overvoting and declared the former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the July 16,2022, gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the palace of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi during a visit on Tuesday, January 31, the REC said the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which annulled the outcome of the July 16 poll in the state, exposed how over-voting can occur.

Dr Agboke said; “It was BVAS that helped INEC to expose those who carried out over-voting on election day.

So it was not the BVAS that created the problem, that should be corrected. Based on that ruling, we have identified some inadequacies from the politicians, voters, our staff and our responsibility is to ensure that we cover all these gaps so that the votes of the Osun people can speak for them”.

Agboke warned that INEC adhoc staff who connived with politicians to bypass the BVAS accreditation during the general elections would be dealt with, urged the electorates to be cautious and report any case of infraction.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, July 17, declared Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the returning officer, read out the results of the election.

According to Ogundipe, Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.

The PDP candidate was said to have won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

However, in August 2022, Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected the result and petitioned the tribunal to challenge Adeleke’s victory.

Among several issues, Oyetola contended that there was overvoting in 749 polling units across 10 LGAs of the state.

Giving its verdict on Friday, the tribunal ruled in favour of Oyetola and annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

Athough the tribunal has sacked Adeleke, he is expected to appeal the ruling of the tribunal and will remain in office pending the final determination of the matter by superior courts; the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

