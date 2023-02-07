Osun PDP Hails INEC For Appealing Judgement Sacking Governor Adeleke

The Osun State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday for commencing procedures to appeal the decision of the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which invalidated Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory.

According to the PDP’s caretaker chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the electoral umpire has lived up to Nigerians’ expectations by standing up to defend the country’s democratic system.

He then expressed confidence in the higher court to show the superiority of BVAS devices over any other form of voter accreditation.

“It is so awful that the claims that INEC will not appeal the shameful judgment that attempted to discredit BVAS machines in our elections came from APC lawyers.

“While the falsehood lasted, we chose not to respond because we are convinced that INEC knows better and is aware of the implication of ignoring the attack on the BVAS machines as the decision of Justice Kume did at the Tribunal.

“If the “Buga judgement” is upheld, what will happen is that candidates who lost elections will manipulate server reports and present them to a judge in order to steal the election from the actual winner,” Adekunle concluded.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Osun #PDP #Hails #INEC #Appealing #Judgement #Sacking #Governor #AdelekeOsun PDP Hails INEC For Appealing Judgement Sacking Governor Adeleke Publish on 2023-02-07 23:37:27