‘Osun is our common patrimony’ — APC tackles Adeleke over nephew’s appointment

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state has reminded Governor Ademola Adeleke that the state belongs to the people, not a family dynasty to be run as private property.

This followed the governor’s appointment of his nephew as Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, saying it is an insult to the sensibility of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state. According to Vanguard.

According to a statement made on Friday by the party’s media director, Kola Olabisi, on behalf of the chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, releasing the names of board chairmen without sending members into a frenzy was a necessary step to fix the mess his commissioners’ list had caused, in which the Adeleke dynasty had monopolised all the lucrative ministries.

He tasked the governor and his handlers to justify the appointment of his nephew, the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke’s son, as chairman of a significant branch of the government like the local government service commission, if it is not yet another blatant instance of nepotism and favouritism.

The list of Adeleke board chairs, according to Lawal, is evidence that he had a hidden agenda when he sent the last of the Pathfinder faction’s leaders to political Siberia.

The following is a portion of the statement: “We are talking about a boy who has never worked before and walks about with dreadlocks. In Adeleke’s opinion, this boy should be nominated to run our Osun State local government service commission.

In the recent past, some notable sons of the state, like Major Omotara (rtd), Elder Peter Power, and Elder Adedeji, had served on this commission.

We won’t lose sight of the fact that the state is a common patrimony of all its citizens, wherever they may be residing, and that they are qualified to point out any anomaly in the running of the state for the sake of posterity, even though it is the prerogative of the governor to do so and appoint whoever he thinks appropriate to work with him to realise his mission. According to Vanguard.

The fact that whatever may be happening in the state now is merely a transitory phase that must eventually come to an end is our saving grace. It should be noted that we have never had it so terrible in this state.

