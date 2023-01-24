This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun Guber Petition: Tribunal To Deliver Judgement ON Jan 27

The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its judgement on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the appeal filed by former Osun governor, Adegboyega Oyetola. This announcement was made in a court paper that was obtained by DAILY POST on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and was signed by the tribunal secretariat.

Oyetola, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had challenged the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeleke the winner of the election, having polled 403, 271 votes against Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

Oyetola and the Osun APC, as reported by DAILY POST, had on August 5, 2022, petitioned the tribunal against the outcome of the election conducted by INEC. The petition was filed due to various alleged electoral malpractice, specifically over-voting, that was reported in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state. These local governments were from the Osun West senatorial district of the state.

The decision of the tribunal is highly anticipated as it will determine the validity of the election results and the rightful governor of Osun state. The judgement will bring closure to the legal battle that has been ongoing since the election and will set a precedent for future electoral disputes in the state and the country at large. It is also expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of Osun state and the parties involved.

