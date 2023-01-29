NEWS

Osun Guber: ‘ Adeleke forged his certificates ‘, Tribunal reveals

Photo File: Ademola Adeleke

The Osun State Tribunal has revealed that Senator Ademola Adeleke presented fake documents while contesting as a candidate for the State’s gubernatorial election which was held on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

This was recently disclosed by Justice Tertsea Kume who noted that Adeleke was convicted of the suit filed against him by Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, his opponent from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal stated: ” On page two of exhibit EC9, Adeleke in his handwriting, wrote under his educational qualification with dates that he attended Ede Muslim Grammar School between 1976 to 1981. Learned counsel for the petitioners, as earlier stated, referred to the different names in the schools reproduced above and the evidence admitted by RW2 under cross-examination, that Osun State was created in 1991, and as such, any evidence that a qualifying certificate or document stating that it was from Osun State in 1981 is a forgery”.

Recall that lately, the Tribunal sacked Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Osun State claiming that Oyetola had more votes than him during the election.

