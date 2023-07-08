Osun: Governor Adeleke Nominates Two Aregbesola’s Allies, Brother’s Wife, 22 Others As Commissioners

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed two loyalists of Rauf Aregbesola, former Interior Minister, Barrister Alimi, Olabiyi Odunlade, and 23 others as commissioners. On Friday, Speaker Adewale Egbedun revealed that Adeleke had sent the names for commissioners and Special Advisers to the Osun Assembly.

Two former Commissioners of former Governor Aregbesola made the list. Barrister Kolapo Alimi served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, and Biyi Odunlade served as Commissioner for Sport under Aregbesola.

The two ex-commissioners pitched tents against ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s camp within the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of The Osun Progressives (TOP) pioneered by Aregbesola before Alimi defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was appointed Deputy Campaign Director-General of Adeleke in 2022. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke née Omidiran, the widow of his late elder brother and ex-Governor Senator Isiaka Adeleke, was also nominated as Commissioner by Adeleke. Gani Olaoluwa, the former Osun chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was also named on the list.

The nominees are as follows: Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele, Barr. Kolapo Alimi, Mr. Soji Ajeigbe, Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju, Honorable George Alabi, Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi, Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo, Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami, Mr. Morufu Ayofe, Mr. Sola Ogungbile, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Mrs. Ayo Awolowo, Barr. Wole Jimi Bada, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola

Source: THE NATION

