Osun Gov. Survey: Adeleke Tells Protesters, “I’ll Protect Your Mandate.”

Yesterday, the governor praised the people of the state and assured them that he was ready to defend the mandate that was given to him in response to protests that took place in some parts of Osun following the decision on Friday by the Election Petition Tribunal to remove Governor Ademola Adeleke.

However, he was admonished yesterday by the All Progressives Congress that sponsoring it against what it referred to as an “explicit judgement” would not prevent him from being fired.

Olawale Rasheed,his spokesperson, released a statement in which he appreciates the public for reaffirming their support for that and promised that “it will not be stolen either through front or backdoor.”

He declared: I’ve seen a lot of videos from all over the people and read about it. I am overwhelmed by your open defense of it from the Central, West, and East Senatorial Districts. I thank the members of our community for that. Your devotion to me is greatly appreciated.

