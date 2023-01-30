This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun gov poll: I’ll protect your mandate, Adeleke tells protesters

Following protests that took place in some parts of Osun State, after the Election Petition Tribunal’s judgement sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, the governor, yesterday, commended the people of the state and assured them of his readiness to defend the mandate given to him.

However, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, yesterday, warned the governor that sponsoring protests against what it described as an "explicit judgement" will not save Adeleke from imminent sack.

Assuring the public that “the popular mandate will not be hijacked either through front or backdoor,” Adeleke expressed his happiness at the reaffirmation of popular support for his governorship mandate in a statement released by his spokeswoman, Olawale Rasheed.

“I have read accounts of numerous protests, and I have watched a great deal of video from all throughout the state,” the governor declared. Your outspoken defense of our mandate from the Central, West, and East Senatorial Districts has completely overwhelmed me. I thank the people of our country for their outpouring of support. I really appreciate how much you adore me.

“There is nothing wrong with what we did. We overwhelmingly prevailed, definitely. Our election was praised as the best in recent Nigerian history by local and international observers. Rest convinced that justice will be served by both God and people. No one will steal our mandate.

“I beg you to calm down. We shouldn’t try to impose our own laws. We have challenged the ruling, and thanks to God’s special grace, we are confident that we will prevail.

