Osun Gov, Ademola Adeleke Reveals Why He Went Back To School After Losing 2018 Gov’ship Election

The executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke has revealed why he went back to school after losing 2018 Governorship election.

Governor Ademola Adeleke stated this in his remarks at the convocation of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State.

Ademola Jackson Adeleke, a former federal lawmaker contested and lost the 2018 Osun State Governorship election to Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

He however defeated Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress in the 2022 governorship election.

Reacting, Ademola Jackson Adeleke said; Dr Tajudeen Adeleke encouraged me to move ahead. Before I went into exile, he called me to a meeting where we discussed. He told me that I should look at what I have been subjected to, by those saying I was not educated. He advised me that I should go to America for studies.”

He added; “He said the only thing I can do for Osun people if I am ready to be governor is that I must get educated, I must complete my education, and without completing it, I should forget my governorship ambition.”

He stated further; “After a manipulated judicial process, I went on self-exile for two major reasons. Firstly, to escape the evil plot of enemies who were not satisfied with stealing the people’s mandate. Secondly, to complete my degree programmes especially as my educational qualifications dominated the 2018 campaigns.”

He noted; “At my age then, I successfully re-enrolled and completed my degree programme. I am proud of that achievement and I thank my family and friends for their total support. I came back to re-contest in 2022 as a brand-new graduate. The rest is now history,”

Source – The Punch paper

Penkelemesi (

)