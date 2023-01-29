OSUN Election: Voters That Refused To Be Accredited Have Themselves To Blame – Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A popular Nigerian senior lawyer and legal personnel, Mr. Femi Falana have reacted to the Osun State tribunal judgement. The activist revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC cannot be blamed for over-voting in the Osun election but can only be blamed for one thing.

The tribunal court sacked Davido Adeleke’s uncle Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect on Friday for over-voting and ruled that Adegboyega Oyetola won the election after the excess votes were misused. The story of the tribunal judgment has been trending and that has prompted the reaction of Falana.

While speaking to Arise TV during their morning show, Falana was asked why Adeleke was punished for over voting whereas it was the error of INEC? Responding to the question, he said

“No! No! Where INEC may be blamed is the issuance of two or three BVAS reports. That’s where INEC can be blamed, but when it comes to over-voting, the voters that refused to be captured, and the voters that refused to be accredited have themselves to blame, that is the difference.

“For me, if you want your vote to count, you must ensure that you are accredited. Because you cannot have a valid election without a valid accreditation.” Falana said.

