Osun Election: INEC cannot be blamed for over-voting- Femi Falana

Mr. Femi Falana, a prominent Nigerian attorney, has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not to blame for excessive voting in the Osun election.

Remember that on Friday the tribunal court overturned the results of the Osun governorship election on the 16th of June due to over-voting, declaring that Adegboyega Oyetola, not governor Ademola Adeleke, had won the race after INEC had subtracted the surplus votes.

Since then, the tale has been all over the news and the topic of numerous conversations. Nonetheless, on Arise News’s Morning Show, Femi Falana was questioned as to why Adeleke was penalised for over-voting since it was INEC’s fault.

To which Femi Falana retorted,

“No, No! The release of several BVAS reports is an area where INEC may be at fault. INEC is to fault for this situation. The difference is that the voters who refused to be caught or accredited are solely to blame for any instances of over-voting. The takeaway here, at least in my mind, is the importance of getting yourself properly accredited to vote. Because an election without proper accreditation is meaningless. That is and always has been the law in our country.”

