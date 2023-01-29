Osun Election: INEC cannot be blame for over-voting; INEC can only be blame for 1 thing- Femi Falana

Nigerian senior lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can not be blamed for over-voting in the Osun election but that the INEC can only be blame for one other thing.

Recall that the tribunal court dismissed 16th June Osun governorship election result on Friday because of over-voting and then ruled that Adegboyega Oyetola won the election instead of governor Ademola Adeleke that was announced by the INEC after minusing the excess votes.

The story has been trending since and became a subject of discussion. However, On Arise News, during the Morning Show program, Femi Falana was asked that why is it that it is Adeleke that was punished for over-voting, whereas it is the error of INEC?

Femi Falana responded,

“No, No! Where INEC may be blame is the issuance of two or three BVAS report. That’s where INEC can be blame. But when it comes to over-voting, the voters that refused to be captured, the voters that refused to be accredited have themselves to blame, that’s the difference. For me the lesson to draw from this is that, if you want your vote to count, you must ensure that you are accredited. Because you cannot have a valid election without a valid accreditation. That has always been part of our law.”

