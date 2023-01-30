This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun election: APC acquired an incomplete BVAS report – Ex-INEC director

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, a former INEC director of voter education and publicity, has shed further light on the ruling of the election petitions tribunal that disqualified Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the victor of the state’s 2022 governorship election.

Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress received a new certificate of return after Adeleke’s election was declared invalid by the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.

The disparity in the 2022 Osun State governorship election, as it related to the BVAS, was caused by the APC’s acquisition of an incomplete report, according to Osaze-Uzzi, who made the claim during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday. “I would prefer to use the primary source of this information, and the major source of this data is really the computer itself,” stated the second member of the panel, the Honourable Justice, who dissented from his two colleagues. “In essence, it is a computer. I would thus utilize the printout from the machine itself rather than going to the server where it communicated data, he explained.

The server reports and the machines were both tendered, so there shouldn’t have been a discrepancy, he continued. However, at some point along the way, not all the data had been transmitted when the APC obtained the certified copy of the initial server report.

“BVAS exposed that, in a sense, and the fact that the BVAS report was seen as reliable. But we must use caution; which BVAS report was relied upon? He went on to ask, “Was it what was conveyed to the server, to the backend, or was it the BVAS itself?

The majority of the tribunal members, including “the chairman and the second member,” he added, relied on the first report and the initial report of the backend, both legally certified by INEC, and therefore there was a need to overturn the tribunal’s decision.

According to Osaze-Uzzi, the APC only received a verified copy of the initial server report; the BVAS hardware relayed the other data. “After it had been transmitted, it had been downloaded from the server. But a few days later, INEC used the term “synchronized,” which I don’t think I particularly like. Nevertheless, you synchronize it and ask, “Have all the results been transmitted – has all data been transmitted from the machine, BVAS itself, to the server?” “The machine is physical, and after transmitting, it receives from a physical machine. It checked now and said, “There’s a problem here.” According to the former INEC director, “the BVAS report now downloaded itself, [we] now got it out and reviewed each BVAS machine and now discovered that no, some data was not communicated to the server.

However, Osaze-Uzzi urged participants to have hope for the use of BVAS because it revealed the overvoting in the election, as determined by the tribunal. She described the ruling as a confirmation of the contribution BVAS has made to improving the electoral process.

