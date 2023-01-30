NEWS

Osun: Candidate Can Induce INEC Presiding Officer To Record A Result Above Accredited Voters- Daniel Bwala

A few days after the Osun State governorship election tribunal sacked the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, the spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has faulted the decision, pointing out the implications of that decision.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, Mr Bwala made it known that the implications of that decision that was made in Osun State is that a candidate can easily induce INEC presiding officer to record a result above the number of accredited voters in the opponent’s stronghold, so as to cancel the results in the area of his weak support base.

Mr Bwala made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Sunday afternoon. You can read the full tweet below.

It should be recalled recalled that the Osun State governorship election tribunal sitting in Osogbo, recently sacked the governor of the State, Ademola Adeleke, declaring the APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, as the duly elected governor of Osun State.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below

