Osun APC Reacts After Gov Ademola Appoints His Nephew, Tunji Adeleke Into His Cabinet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has taken a swipe at the executive Governor of the State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke after he appointed his nephew, Tunji Adeleke into his cabinet yesterday.

Tunji Adeleke, who graduated from Adeleke University, Ede in 2021 was appointed the chairman Local Government Service Commission by Governor Ademola Adeleke recently.

According to a report by Vanguard paper today, 21st of July, 2023, In a statement issued on behalf of the All Progressives Congress Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, the party described “the release of names of boards chairmen without members panicking measure to clear the mess created by the list of his commissioners where the Adeleke dynasty cornered all the juicy ministries.”

The party added; “We are talking about a boy who has never worked before who goes about in dreadlock is the person that Adeleke in his estimation should be appointed to direct the affairs of our Osun State local government service commission”

