NEWS

Osun APC Reacts After Gov Ademola Appoints His Nephew, Tunji Adeleke Into His Cabinet

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 361 1 minute read

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has taken a swipe at the executive Governor of the State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke after he appointed his nephew, Tunji Adeleke into his cabinet yesterday.

Tunji Adeleke, who graduated from Adeleke University, Ede in 2021 was appointed the chairman Local Government Service Commission by Governor Ademola Adeleke recently.

According to a report by Vanguard paper today, 21st of July, 2023, In a statement issued on behalf of the All Progressives Congress Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, the party described “the release of names of boards chairmen without members panicking measure to clear the mess created by the list of his commissioners where the Adeleke dynasty cornered all the juicy ministries.”

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

The party added; “We are talking about a boy who has never worked before who goes about in dreadlock is the person that Adeleke in his estimation should be appointed to direct the affairs of our Osun State local government service commission”

Source – The Vanguard paper

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 361 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap, Misguided Blackmail Meant To Destroy Nigeria’s Judiciary, Constitution – Peter Obi; Tinubu seeks change in military doctrine, practice to Confront unconventional forces

4 mins ago

Don’t Start Looking At The Price Of Petrol; Let It Go Where It Is Going—Adewole Adebayo

6 mins ago

‘Osun is our common patrimony’ — APC tackles Adeleke over nephew’s appointment

14 mins ago

Barack Obama Unveils His Annual Summer Playlist

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button