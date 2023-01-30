NEWS

Osun: APC obtained incomplete BVAS report – Ex-INEC director

A former Director of Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, has shed more light on the recent election petition tribunal verdict that ousted Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the 2022 Osun State governorship election, according to his appearance on Channels TV’s “Sunrise Daily.”

The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal ruled to nullify Adeleke’s election and directed INEC to withdraw his certificate of return, issuing a new one to Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, Osaze-Uzzi explains.

Regarding the discrepancy in the election’s Ballot Verification and Aggregation System (BVAS), Osaze-Uzzi says it arose from the APC obtaining an incomplete report. He added, “The second member [of the tribunal] dissented, saying, ‘I would rather use the primary source of this information, which is the machine itself,’ referring to the computer that runs the BVAS.”

Osaze-Uzzi also raises the question of which BVAS report was relied on, as the APC obtained a certified copy of the initial server report before the remaining data was transmitted by the BVAS hardware. “A couple of days later, INEC synchronized the data and found that some data had not been transmitted to the server,” he explains.

Despite the discrepancy, Osaze-Uzzi believes that the judgement validates the role of BVAS in enhancing the electoral process, as it exposed the over-voting in the election. He encourages stakeholders to be optimistic about the use of BVAS.

