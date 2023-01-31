Osun APC claims that PDP thugs set secretariat on fire.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ede town, Osun State, claim that after the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal ousted state governor Ademola Adeleke, thugs working for the PDP set fire to the APC secretariat in Ede-South and also destroyed the party’s secretariat in Ede-North Local Government Council Areas.

The PDP political hoodlums are said to have attacked the two APC secretariats in Ede township after the verdict was delivered on Friday. This claim was made in a statement signed by Mufutau Oyewale and 26 other leaders of the APC in the two local government areas of Ede, which was obtained in Osogbo on Monday.

Additionally, it was claimed that during the melee, some APC members were injured to varying degrees by the thugs who destroyed the party office, vehicles, motorcycles, and other valuables.

The APC leaders also admitted that their sin in the eyes of the PDP political thugs was their audacity to arrange prayers in the party secretariats of the local governments soon after the verdict was rendered.

“The PDP hitmen are threatening to attack and kill some of us in the town and possibly destroy and burn down our houses,” continued the statement. Soon after the Friday judgment was delivered, they went on the rampage. They attacked the two APC secretariats in Ede Township, which were both where they carried out their assault.

The APC members and leaders in Ede are being pursued by PDP thugs like scavengers in the wild, so we implore the state commissioner of police and other sister security organizations in the state to help. We give the state CP the authority to investigate, apprehend, and bring charges against the perpetrators of the needless political attacks on our members and property without further delay, using the expert tools at his disposal.

Adekunle Akindele, acting chairman of the Osun State PDP, responded by denying the party was harboring any militias and calling the APC’s claim a false alarm.

“The Osun PDP does not have a militia,” he continued. Unlike the APC, which supported and nurtured thugs and bandits throughout Ede and Osun during its four years in power, we have no records of thuggery. Only Osun PDP members take part in nonviolent demonstrations across the state. None of our members attacked anyone. It’s possible that the APC planned to stage false flag attacks. The actions of the Osun people demonstrate their widespread support for Governor Ademola Adeleke. Everything that is legally possible will be done to maintain the popular mandate for the PDP and its governor.

