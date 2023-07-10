Osun Admission Seeker Cries Out As Policemen Extort N20,000 From Him

Sodiq Oladebo, an admission seeker who was on transit from Osun State to Benin, Edo State, has cried out after policemen attached to the Osun State Policemen extorted him of N20,000 along the Ilesa Expressway area of the state.

According to punchng.com, the policemen stopped a Sienna vehicle at a checkpoint in which he was travelling and other passengers.

Their bags were searched. The money they extorted from him was part of what he wants to use to purchase an Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) form to process his admission into a university.

Oladebo said after they left the Old Garage Park in Osun State, and were going to Benin, Edo State, the policemen ordered them to stop. They asked him to bring his luggage and searched without finding anything incriminating on it.

One of them took his phone from him and searched with nothing incriminating.

He returned the phone him and asked him to settle them with N100,000 or else he will be taking to station. They saw N99,000 in his Palm Pay application which was sent by his brother to purchase the form.

After series of arguments with the police officers, they demanded N20,000.

He transferred it to a Point-Ot-Sale (POS) operator whom the officers called to a location and allowed the victim to go.

The victim made a screenshot of the transaction as his brother demanded a refund of the money, adding that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said they will contact them but yet to.

