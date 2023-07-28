Ossai: PDP should immediately oust Wike

According to Vanguard reports, Media Assistant to the former governor of Delta State Mr Ossai Success has asked the peoples Democratic Party PDP to suspend the former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike from the party with immediate effect.

Ossai and Wike

Ossai, who made this announcement in Asaba yesterday, claimed Wike hasn’t had much of an impact on the party lately.

“Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, needs to be immediately removed from the PDP due to his egregious behaviour and his appointment as a minister by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Even though the PDP ought to have taken this action sooner, it’s still not too late.

The National Working Committee urgently has to call an emergency meeting to eject the former governor rather than waiting for his departure from the party.

He claimed that Wike’s actions go against the party’s norms and that this is why he hasn’t had much of an impact recently.

source: Vanguard

