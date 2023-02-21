Osita Okechukwu reveals why some of them are supporting Tinubu’s presidency in the 2023 election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Osita Okechukwu has come forward to explain the reasoning behind his decision to canvass for votes on behalf of his party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the polls as the country starts to count down to what has been called the most anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Osita, the Director-General of the government-owned radio station Voice Of Nigeria (VON), revealed in an interview with Arise TV’s “The Morning Show” on Monday that despite Tinubu’s recent campaign-related outbursts against their boss (Buhari), he and many other political appointees in the current administration are compelled to canvass for votes for the APC presidential candidate in their various Wards because they hope to keep their appointments if he (Tinubu) becomes the president of the country.

“Don’t forget that out of the 176,846 voting locations, we (the APC) still have control over the largest political structure, he remarked. To help Tinubu win, some of us are mobilizing at the ward level. Do you really believe I want to leave my position as Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria? To make sure that APC wins in my ward, I am working day and night.

The same is true for other political appointees who function at the ward level. We hold a resounding majority of the 469 seats in the National Assembly. Because we can win this election, I have been arguing that the APC doesn’t need to go into full-on overdrive right now. I have been advising them of this. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nothing to fear and that is my position”, he said.

