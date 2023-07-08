Osita Okechukwu Reacts After Asari Dokubo Asked President Tinubu To Let The Igbo Secede From Nigeria

In a recent development, Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has responded to the controversial statement made by Asari Dokubo, urging President Bola Tinubu to allow the Igbo ethnic group to secede from Nigeria. Okechukwu dismissed Dokubo’s remarks as baseless and incompatible with Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

During an exclusive interview with newsmen, Okechukwu expressed his disapproval of Dokubo’s call, emphasizing that Nigeria operates under the rule of law and constitutional democracy. He questioned the legal basis upon which Dokubo mandated President Tinubu to take action, stating that without a specific section of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support his argument, Dokubo’s admonition is considered ultra vires, or beyond his legal authority.

He said: “Asari Dokubo should understand that Nigeria is under constitutional democracy, governed by the rule of law. Under which section of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is he mandating President Tinubu to act? If none, then his admonition is ultra vires.”

He added: “Please, if Asari has grouse with a few Igbo, he should go and sort it out with them. Otherwise, he should desist from the ancient fallacy of generalisation. The Ndigbo live and invest in every nook and cranny of our dear country; which gazette that we love our dear fatherland. Nobody should use the agitation of a few to paint all Ndigbo black.”

The statement by Asari Dokubo, has sparked a heated debate across the country. While Dokubo claims to be advocating for the rights of the Igbo people, his call for secession has been met with mixed reactions from different quarters of Nigerian society.

Source: Punch

