Osita Chidoka Expresses Concern Over Bola Tinubu $4 Million Transaction With A Colombian Man

Osita Chidoka, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, has disclosed that an unfathomable deal between Bola Tinubu and a man living in Colombia has been unearthed. Osita Chidoka claims that Nigeria has to look into the deal in order to find out if Bola Tinubu is being blackmailed.

According to Osita Chidoka, Nigerians have a right to know why Bola Tinubu sent millions of dollars to an individual based in Colombia. Osita Chidoka has stated that he is unsure as to whether or not Bola Tinubu will be brought to justice, but is concerned due to Colombia’s notoriety as a hub for the heavy drug trade.

Osita Chidoka said that he hopes Bola Tinubu is not being blackmailed by the man he gave the enormous amount of money to because there are a lot of drug-related transactions being carried out in Colombia. Osita Chidoka revealed that, as a potential presidential candidate in Nigeria, knowing the nature of the business Bola Tinubu had with the individual is crucial.

