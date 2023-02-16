Osinbajo’s Mother’s 90th Birthday Thanksgiving Attended By Dangote, Sanwo-Olu, Others- PHOTOS

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many high-profile Nigerian figures, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, business magnate Aliko Dangote, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined top government officials and dignitaries in attending the 90th birthday thanksgiving service for Olubisi, the mother of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The ceremony was held at the St. Jude Cathedral Church in Ebute-Meta, Lagos State. It was presided over by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

The celebration was a joyful and momentous occasion for the family, with many photos on social media showing the Osinbajo family surrounded by well-wishers and guests. The vice president was not present as he was on official duties at the time.

The ceremony was a reminder of the importance of family and community in Nigerian culture and a testament to the deep respect and admiration held by so many Nigerians for the Osinbajo family





