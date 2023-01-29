Osinbajo’s absence at campaign not worrisome – Lagos APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, has said that Vice-President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo’s absence at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign activities will not have any effect on the party.

Spokesperson to the Lagos State APC, Seyi Oladejo, stated in an interview, that Osinbajo’s absence will not affect Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

He noted that the party is not structured around individuals, hence, the party will record victory at the 2023 elections, based on an enduring structure to deliver for the election.

Going down history lane, he cited the success stories of the party in the state from the inception of democracy; “Remember we have never lost the state since the advent of this democracy and everything points to our victory,” he said.

Festus Keyamo, APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, noted that the VP is only being loyal to the President’s directive to concentrate on governance.

This instance still looks biased by many who feel he would have been more involved had it been he who emerged as the party’s flagbearer.

