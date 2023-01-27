This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

OSINBAJO VISITS GOV SULE OVER SON’S DEATH

*While in Nasarawa, also commiserates with govt, traditional rulers & people over recent killing incident

*Emir of Lafia says, VP “is a friend indeed”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, over the death of his 36-year-old son, Hassan who died yesterday.

Prof. Osinbajo expressed his condolence when he visited Governor Sule in Gudi town, Nasarawa State. He was received by Governor Sule and the Governors of Kebbi and Borno States: Sen Atiku Bagudu and Prof. Babagana Zulum. The Emir of Lafia was also at the condolence event at the palace of the Sarkin Gudi, Alhaji Sule Bawa, alongside other traditional rulers.

“This is a very tragic and sad day indeed for me, as I am sure it is for all of you here in Nasarawa. I want to say to my brother, the governor, and to members of the family as well as your Royal Highness and all those who are here to condole with him, that we pray the Almighty God will comfort him and members of the family. We pray that God who gives and takes will have mercy on him, the family and on all of us,” the VP noted.

On the recent tragic loss of citizens after an incident on the borders of Nasarawa and Benue States, the Vice President said “I also want to condole with you, your excellency, and your Royal Highness, on the tragic occurrence of the death of several citizens of this State a few days ago.

“This is very terrible and tragic thing indeed. I express my sincere condolence and that of the Federal Government of Nigeria. I pray that the Almighty God will comfort this State even as we await the outcome of the investigation going on.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Lafia, who is the chairman of the State Traditional Council, thanked Prof. Osinbajo for the visit and standing with the people of the State at all times, noting that as the Madugun Jihar Nasarawa, he (the VP) remains “our captain in the course of our journey”.

According to the Emir, “Mr Vice President, you are a friend indeed, you are always here for us, I cannot say of any moment that you are not there for us, in good times and in low times like this.”

“This is the act that God has made, we have no right to question Him. It came at a time when the State itself is in a state of tragedy, the tragedy that the magnitude cannot be quantified. I was with the governor throughout since we got the news of the tragedy, we have not slept, making sure that law and order is maintained in the State,” he added.

He noted that the people of Nasarawa State will always stand with the VP both in and out of office, noting that “we are your friends in office, we will remain your friends even after office. We will continue to pray for you. I have said it before you and behind you, that you are one of the greatest that God has given this country.”

Other dignitaries present during the Vice President’s visit besides the governors and the Emir of Lafia, were the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe and the Emir of Awe, HRH Isa Umar II, among other top government officials and traditional rulers.

The late Hassan was buried earlier today in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

27th January 2023

