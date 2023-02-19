Osinbajo Reveals What He Did In Ogun State On Saturday In Preparation For This Week’s General Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed what he did in Ogun State yesterday (Saturday) in preparation for the national assembly elections and next month’s State elections.

The number two citizen of the country stated that he was accompanied to Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state by the executive Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo said on his verified Facebook page; “In preparation to this week’s National elections, and next month’s State elections, accompanied by @dapoabiodunmfr , yesterday I visited members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ikenne LGA, Ogun State, commissioned a 100 bed maternal hospital and also commissioned a skills acquisition centre.”

Source – Professor Yemi Osinbajo Verified Facebook Page

