Osinbajo Reveals What He Did In Ogun State On Saturday In Preparation For This Week’s General Election

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed what he did in Ogun State yesterday (Saturday) in preparation for the national assembly elections and next month’s State elections.

The number two citizen of the country stated that he was accompanied to Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state by the executive Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo said on his verified Facebook page; “In preparation to this week’s National elections, and next month’s State elections, accompanied by @dapoabiodunmfr , yesterday I visited members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ikenne LGA, Ogun State, commissioned a 100 bed maternal hospital and also commissioned a skills acquisition centre.”

The recent post by the Vice President of Nigeria on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Professor Yemi Osinbajo Verified Facebook Page

