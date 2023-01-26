Osinbajo Lost The APC Primaries Because He Could Not Share Money Like Asiwaju -Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, who resigned her position as a member of the APC PCC, during her interview with the Arise TV, threw more light into what happened during the APC Presidential primary election.

Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed noted that Prof. Yemi osinbajo lost the APC Primaries because he could not share money, so they refused to vote for him.

She said, “They refused because he could not share money. Let me tell you, I know from our delegates from Kano, I can tell you that each ballot box the name of Asiwaju was put on it, all you were paid to do is to go and put it in the box, it wasn’t their choice and we have seen clips of Governors sharing money, such a disgrace”.

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;https://twitter.com/obajemujnr_/status/1618542323381719045?s=46&t=1nBDSi-VqQO0YT0pNn6dgQ

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)