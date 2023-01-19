This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osinbajo harbors resentment at Tinubu-Arewa youths

Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo harbors ill will against All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Shettima told DAILY POST that Tinubu does not deserve to be treated the way Osinbajo does.

Shettima said that a split in the APC ranks was possible.

“It’s extremely terrible that things have not been going well in recent years, but Tinubu does not deserve what he’s receiving from Osinbajo and buhari; regardless of how bad things become, he has paid his dues and stuck behind them,” he said. He’s more deserving of greater help than they’re providing him.

If they are with him in spirit, they should show it; if they are not, they should say it publicly. In 2006, while Obasanjo was in charge, he actively supported Yar’ Adua, as seen by his tireless efforts and positive body language.

To support the presidential contender, he had made special efforts. Obasanjo was actively campaigning despite the absence of the presidential candidate because he was committed to seeing his successor elected.

“Even the governors aren’t honest on this one, where the president and vice president are on the fence.”

It may be risky for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, to put his faith in these governors, who have been instructed to talk with the opposition, since “some of these APC governors are not honest.”

Shettima said that, rather than relying on governors, Tinubu should communicate and consult with ordinary Nigerians, CSOs, and institutions.

The governors who are with Tinubu number less than five, he claimed; the others are just supportive. It’s best for him, Kashim Shettima, and the APC if he makes a move and shifts tactics as soon as possible.

As things are, Shettima isn’t making much of an effect in the North of the nation and really need to relocate there. It’s clear that the campaigns for the 2023 elections haven’t only been spreading empty rhetoric.

Specifically, he said, “There is a breach in APC because Osinbajo has never campaigned, he has never gone anywhere.”

As evidence, he pointed to the apparent discord between Amaechi and Osinbajo’s body language.

I think it’s time for Tinubu to step up to the plate and stop relying so much on the governors and start talking to regular people and seeing what happens in this short amount of time. He would be taken aback by the results if he puts his faith in governors. Osinbajo “has proved that he is not with Tinubu, therefore he should alter strategy and approach by making sure all his followers are on their feet,” he added.

