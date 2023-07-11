NEWS

Osinbajo Gets New Appointment

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has rejoiced as he was appointed the Global Advisor for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. He shared the good news on his social media page.

He shared his excitement to partner with the organisation in order to produce clean energy in Africa.

He praised the company for providing clean energy and helping African countries shift to alternative forms of energy in the short period they have been around.

He explained that with the models the company has created, it would help developing countries shift to clean energy and meet the goals set by the world to combat climate change, as well as create jobs for the youths.

“I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“GEAPP in short a short period have demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs and sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals,” he continued.

