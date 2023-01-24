NEWS

Osibanjo Is Even More Of Egbe Omo Oduduwa Than Tinubu – Naja’atu Muhammad

It is no longer news that a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Muhammad has resigned from her appointment. 

Speaking to ThisDay paper in an exclusive interview on Monday, Naja’atu Muhammad compared the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate to the current vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo

According to her, Osinbajo is more acceptable in the South West than Asiwaju Tinubu

“It is not even about Egbe Omo Oduduwa, Osinbajo is even more Egbe Omo Oduduwa than Tinubu.” ThisDay paper quoted the commissioner at the Police Service Commission as saying. 

Speaking further, Naja’atu said in terms of qualifications and brilliance, Asiwaju rank higher than Asiwaju Tinubu

“He’s a Professor, he’s brilliant. For few weeks he was given to govern this country, he did a great job. But the Lagos-Ibadan press, they said all sort of things against him.” she told ThisDay paper in an exclusive interview on Monday.

