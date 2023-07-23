Oshionhole’ reply when Okinbaloye asked him why it’ taking long for Tinubu to fix pains of Nigerians

Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo state governor and APC chieftain, replied Seun Okinbaloye, Channels TV anchor, when he asked him why it is taking long for President Tinubu to fix the pains of Nigerians.

Adams Oshiomhole replied to Seun Okinbaloye’s question in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program where Seun said that the leading presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in their campaigns, all said that fuel subsidy must go, and people will imagine, since APC and Tinubu said they are prepared, and if subsidy removal is an agenda that was there before election, why is it taking long time to fix the pains of Nigerians based on Tinubu’s policy.

Adams Oshiomhole replied that Seun has to be fair. He said the fact that a doctor is committed to treating a patient and claim he knows about the sickness, doesn’t mean as soon as he took the patient to theatre, the solution comes.

He said President Tinubu has shown commitment,

“He removed the subsidy, he proceeded to say, one of the thing I have to do is to adjust wages in former sector, and other is to appropriate funds to the most vulnerable people.” He said the Tinubu government will give increase salary and as well treat demand and supply side of the economy.

Watch video (check 23:40)

