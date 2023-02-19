Oshiomole: I campaigned for Buhari in 2015 and 2019, but we cannot accept what he is doing to us now

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“The former Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed their criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, against their party. According to Oshiomhole, the President appears to have forgotten that they had campaigned for him during the 2015 and 2019 elections. He argued that it is disrespectful to the APC that a CBN governor who once aspired to the presidency is now dictating terms to the party’s presidential candidate. He emphasized their determination to prevail against the cabal working against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oshiomhole stated, ‘I agree with the decision of the Supreme Court, and I disagree with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari. I campaigned for Buhari in 2015 and 2019; we cannot accept what he’s doing to us.

A local bank manager is treating our people as slaves, and a CBN governor that we did not elect who wanted to be President is dictating for us. Because we refused Emefiele, he wanted to destroy the system so that Tinubu cannot win the election. The more they want to prevent Tinubu, the more determined we are to fight for him. Only the Nigerian people can determine who will be the next President, and not any cabal.'”

