Oshiomhole & Solomon Lalong, this two are very short people, but They’re seeing the sky-Bola Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate, and other prominent APC leaders held their campaign rally in the middle belt. The APC candidate, the party’s national chairman, and other leaders including Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong were all in Benue state for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

Tinubu used a proverb to humorously acknowledge two of his chieftains, Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong while speaking to the people of Benue. He asserted that a man will always be able to view the sky, regardless of height. Then he emphasised that even though Solomon Lalong and Adams Oshiomole are quite short, they can view the sky. He then addressed the people of Benue while raising their two hands and pleading with God to bless them.

He spoke “No matter how short a man is, he will always be able to see the sky, I always say. Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong are both quite diminutive but they can view the sky.”

Before the general elections in February, the APC candidate is among the front-runners for the presidency. In addition to his prior roles as governor of Lagos State, Tinubu is well renowned for his hilarious remarks to team members during campaign speeches.

