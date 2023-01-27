NEWS

Oshiomhole & Solomon Lalong, this two are very short people, but They’re seeing the sky-Bola Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate, and other prominent APC leaders held their campaign rally in the middle belt. The APC candidate, the party’s national chairman, and other leaders including Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong were all in Benue state for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

Tinubu used a proverb to humorously acknowledge two of his chieftains, Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong while speaking to the people of Benue. He asserted that a man will always be able to view the sky, regardless of height. Then he emphasised that even though Solomon Lalong and Adams Oshiomole are quite short, they can view the sky. He then addressed the people of Benue while raising their two hands and pleading with God to bless them.

He spoke “No matter how short a man is, he will always be able to see the sky, I always say. Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong are both quite diminutive but they can view the sky.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Before the general elections in February, the APC candidate is among the front-runners for the presidency. In addition to his prior roles as governor of Lagos State, Tinubu is well renowned for his hilarious remarks to team members during campaign speeches.

What’s your take on this?

Jesusbabe (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

My Dad still remains the only Gov of Osun State, no one can steal the mandate of the state-Sina

4 mins ago

2023: Force PRO Clears Air On Reports Of A New Police Commissioner In Lagos

19 mins ago

PDP Is Looking For Excuse To Avoid Presidential Rally In Rivers But They Must Do It By Force- Wike

28 mins ago

Video: Edo: Esan South East Gets Support From Solomon Oyedo Ahead Of General Election

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button