Oshiomhole: Naira Redesign Is Senseless, Emefiele Deceived Buhari

As election is around the corner, which is not less than 19 days now. The president of Nigeria, General Muhammad Buhari (rtd) and Governor of Central Bank Of Nigeria, (CBN), Godwin Emefiele have already announcing the changes of Naira notes in means to curb the votes’ buying.

According to Former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomole, while speaking in an interview on Sunday on Channels Television’s live programme, The Verdict, he said that, the Central Bank of Nigeria deceived President Muhammadu Buhari by introduce the changes of Naira notes in order to curb electoral malpractices, adding that the intent of the CBN was to prevent the elections from holding.

The former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC described the naira redesign policy as senseless policy to curb votes’ buying.

But, according to President Buhari, he said that, “we’re already back in dark ages”, we shouldn’t vote for who will drag us to dark ages again, because, “Ordinarily”, I should be among the last people to be surprised by the level of backwardness to which we descended as a nation since 2015. Yet, I never cease to be worried, not only at how far we have receded into barbarism, but, the nagging feeling that we have not reached the bottom yet.

However, all our Nigerians presidential candidate, less of them were able to address where people are suffering in Nigeria, most especially, the new naira notes and the petroleum that is very scarce in Nigeria now.

Since the campaigns began, ahead of presidential poll, candidates of the different political parties in Nigeria have been touring different parts of the country to seek support from Nigerians towards the success of their ambition.

In the course of the on – going campaign, the candidates have been unfolding their agenda on restructuring, economy, power, corruption, among others.

But, the question is that, ” who can be a solution to Nigerians’ situations”?.

