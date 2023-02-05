Oshiomhole Breaks Silence Over New Naira Notes Scarcity, Reveals How CBN Deceived Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari over the redesign of the naira notes.

Recalls that President Buhari last year approved the redesign of the N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.

The move, has, however, created hardship among Nigerians who battle to lay hands on the new notes as the February 10th deadline for the currency swap inches closer.

In the wake of the naira swap crisis, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele maintained it won’t extend the deadline.

However, during an interview on Channiels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Sunday, Oshiomhole faulted the policy, describing it as senseless and a plot by the apex bank to shuttle the general elections.

According to him, the bank sold an anti-corruption motive to the President which made him approve the policy.

“So, I can guess… I was not there… that in obtaining the approval, I believe the CBN deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corruption-free electioneering as if election is the only project this President has a responsibility for,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammad buhari has apologise to Nigerians for the difficulties being confronted on the new naira note policy.

According to TheCable reports, the President asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the crisis.

The president said he has seen reports about cash shortages and the effect on local businesses and ordinary people.

He said the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension will be used to crack down on the encumbrances mitigating the successful implementation of the currency redesign policy.

“I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension,” the president said on Friday.

The president said the currency redesign was aimed at giving a boost to the economy and providing long-term benefits.

