Osereme Christen Describes FG’s Decision To Allow NAVY Lead Oil Theft Investigation As Shameful

The Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party for Edo Central, in the last general election, Osereme Omofoma Christen, has stated that the federal government should have taken the allegations of having a hand in oil theft levelled against the military very serious.

According to Osereme Omofoma Christen, the declaration by the executive that it was to investigate crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, for which it asked the Nigerian Navy to lead the investigation, is shameful.

According to Vanguard paper, Osereme Omofoma Christen said that it has been reported that several allegations from community members in the Niger Delta has accused the military of being involved in the crude oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

Osereme Omofoma Christen expressed his disappointment that a federal government which claimed that it is committed to fighting oil bunkering in the Niger Delta will go ahead and mandate the NAVY to lead an investigation into a crime it has been accused of committing.

Lighthousemedia (

)