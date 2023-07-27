NEWS

Oseloka Reacts After Seeing Photoshopped Photo Of Obi & Simon Ekpa On A Flight

An aide to the labour party presidential aspirant and LP chieftain, Oseloka H Obaze has reacted after coming across a photoshopped photo of Peter Gregory Obi and Simon Ekpa on a flight

The photo, after it surfaced online, has been generating lots of comments from Nigerians

The labour party chieftain, in a post that he made on his official Twitter page, frowned upon the act and subsequently condemned it

In his post, he blamed members of the opposition party for making up such a picture

According to him, the real picture was taken when the labour party presidential aspirant was on a flight

He said the members of the rulling party photoshopped Simon Ekpa into the picture which has the former governor of Anambra. He said they even go as far as including Aisha Yesufu into the picture

Kindly checkout the real picture here

Here is the photoshopped picture

Below are some of the comments

