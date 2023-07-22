Oseloka Obaze Reacts As Tinubu Led Government Increases Unity Schools Tuition Fees By 122%

Mr Oseloka Obaze’s tweet reflects his deep concern about the overall economic direction and policy decisions of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He believes that these decisions, including the tuition fee increase in unity schools, fuel subsidy removal, currency devaluation, and rising fuel and electricity prices, are having a negative impact on the country. His choice of words suggests a sense of urgency and apprehension about the potential consequences of these policies and calls for greater accountability and foresight in the government’s decision-making process.

Former Secretary to the government of Anambra State and Peter Obi’s aide, Mr Oseloka Obaze, expressed his reaction to the tuition fee hike in unity schools across Nigeria, which was implemented by the government led by President Bola Tinubu. Mr Obaze took to his Twitter handle to voice his concerns about the policies of the Tinubu administration. In his tweet, he pointed out that the government not only increased tuition fees but also removed fuel subsidy, leading to a crash in the value of the Naira. Additionally, the government raised electricity tariffs and fuel prices, causing further economic challenges.

Some parts of the tweet he made read: “Remove Subsidy; Crash Naira; Raise Electric tariff; Raise Fuel prices; Raise High school tuition. All good leadership signs, eh? The gods are angry; the clouds gathering; the judiciary are sweating! And next? #keepalleyesonthejudiciary.”

Mr Obaze expressed his discontent with the decisions made by the Tinubu-led government, suggesting that these policies are causing hardship for the common people and may have consequences. He used metaphoric language, stating that the “gods are angry” and the “cloud is gathering,” implying that there might be consequences for these actions. Furthermore, he remarked on the judiciary “sweating,” indicating that the situation might lead to legal challenges or public dissatisfaction.

Recall that it was reported this evening that President Bola Tinubu’s APC led Government, just increased the tuition fees of all the unity schools in Nigeria by 122%. Before the increment was made, Nigerians are already battling with the price of petrol and this is coming now. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will all end.

Source: Official Twitter Handle Of Oseloka Obaze

